



It’s almost here! Andy Cohen hyped up his hotly anticipated tell-all interview with Teresa and Joe Giudice as a can’t-miss event after Joe’s return home to Italy.

“You do not want to miss our interview with Teresa and Joe Giudice, which airs Sunday night,” Cohen, 51, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, October 22. “I did the interview today and it was next-level, you guys. Really good.”

Teresa, 47, first confirmed news of the sit-down conversation via Twitter on Monday, October 21. In her post, she stated that the married pair would “discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months.”

A source told Us Weekly that Teresa and Cohen did not venture to Italy for the televised moment. “Joe is calling in via video,” the insider said. “Teresa and the girls still have a trip planned very soon, but this is not it.”

Joe, 47, returned to his native Italy on October 11 after being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The Giudice family’s attorney told Us that Joe “spoke to Teresa and [eldest daughter] Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released.” He is also “still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

Joe was placed in the ICE facility after completing a 41-month prison sentence for fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in March. A judge had ordered for Joe to be deported to Italy, which Joe later appealed. Joe then requested to return to Italy while he waited out the ruling on his repeal. (Teresa served 11-and-a-half months of a 15-month prison sentence for fraud, which she finished in December 2015.)

After touching down in Italy, Joe broke his silence on his release from prison and ICE custody. “Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror, you know?” he said in a video obtained by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Monday, October 21.

“It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect. I’ve learned a valuable lesson from all this, and I know my family is the most important thing to me, but it’s better that I’m out here than in there.”

Joe and Teresa have been married for 20 years. They share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. During a Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion taped in January, Teresa admitted that she and Joe would “go our separate ways” if he were deported from the United States.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked airs on Bravo Sunday, October 27, at 8 p.m. ET.