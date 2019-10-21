



A must-watch moment. Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice revealed that she will join her husband, Joe Giudice, for a special sit-down interview with Andy Cohen amid Joe’s deportation appeal.

Teresa, 47, confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday, October 21. “Joe and I will be sitting down with @Andy to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months,” she tweeted. “Tune in to a special The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked airing Sunday at 8PM on @bravotv #RHONJ.”

A source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that Teresa and Cohen, 51, will not be flying to Italy where Joe, 47, is staying after being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

“Joe is calling in via video,” the source continued. “Teresa and the girls still have a trip planned very soon, but this is not it.”

Cohen has yet to issue an official comment on his involvement in the interview, but he did retweet Teresa’s message.

Joe served a 41-month sentence for fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, which he completed in March. He was then taken into ICE custody after a judge ruled that he be deported to his native Italy. Joe then asked to be released amid his appeal against his deportation and flew to Italy on October 11.

“He spoke to Teresa and [eldest daughter] Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe,” James Leonard, the Giudice family’s lawyer, said in a statement to Us. “We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

Dolores Catania, one of Teresa’s Real Housewives costars, told Us exclusively on Thursday, October 17, that it was “no secret” that her castmate would end her marriage if Joe were to be deported. Catania, 48, noted that during the RHONJ reunion in January, Teresa announced “in front of 2.5 million people that she would not follow” Joe to Italy.

“The jury for me is still out on whether or not that spark is still there when they see each other,” she continued. “However, they haven’t yet. So, I can’t speak on that.”

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years and share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked will air on Bravo on Sunday, October 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

