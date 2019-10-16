



Everything is not what it seems? Teresa Giudice‘s lawyer explained the backstory behind the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s hookup confession in the season 10 teaser.

“The clip in the newer supertease is Teresa, her brother and a lifelong friend named Tony talking about Teresa and Tony kissing when they were in high school more than 25 years ago,” James Leonard Jr. told Us Weekly exclusively in a statement.

The explosive trailer, released by Bravo on Wednesday, October 16, made headlines after the 47-year-old admitted she “hooked up” with a man who wasn’t her husband, Joe Giudice.

“He’s the one I hooked up with,” Teresa tells her costars after showing them a photo of a shirtless man, whom Leonard Jr. identified as her high school friend.

Later in the teaser, Tony tells Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, that they “might have kissed.”

According to a source, the longtime Bravo star is “very hurt” by the editing of the trailer, which comes “at a time when she is trying to keep her family together and work on her marriage.”

Teresa’s alleged infidelity will be a theme during season 10 of RHONJ. In the first trailer for the upcoming season, the Standing Strong author loses her cool after Margaret Josephs suggests she has been “cocktailing it up with some young guy.”

“Who said I was cheating? That’s f–-ked up!” Teresa screams in an upcoming episode. “Have you ever f–king watched The Godfather?”

Back in February, Us obtained pictures of Teresa holding hands with a New Jersey realtor named Blake Schreck, who is 20 years her junior. Teresa’s lawyer denied she was having an affair at the time.

Teresa and Joe, who will celebrate 20 years of marriage on October 23, are the parents of four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. The twosome have been fighting for Joe to stay in the country for nearly a year after a judge ordered him to return to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Joe, who was released in ICE custody in March, was granted permission to go to Italy as his fight continues. He arrived on Friday, October 11. According to an insider, Teresa “already has a trip to Italy planned.”

“She’ll be taking all her girls,” the source said. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

