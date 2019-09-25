



“If you keep poking at the bear, eventually the bear is gonna f–king eat you alive.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 trailer is finally here — and it doesn’t disappoint!

In Us Weekly’s exclusive supertease, tensions between Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin are at an all-time high after Margaret, 52, tells Melissa, 40, that her sister-in-law has been “cocktailing it up with some young guy.”

“Who said I was cheating? That’s f–ked up!” Teresa, 47, yells at her costars in the trailer. “Have you ever f–king watched The Godfather?”

Us previously obtained photos of Teresa holding hands with a New Jersey realtor named Blake Schreck, who is 20 years her junior, while her husband, Joe Giudice, served the last month of his prison sentence. (Teresa’s lawyer denied she was having an affair at the time.)

Teresa gets even angrier after Melissa tells Jennifer, 42, that she is “out of f–king control” and “embarrassing.”

“I’m an embarrassment? An embarrassment?” Teresa says before she throws her drink against the wall.

Fans will see the softer side of the Standing Strong author, however, as she continues to deal with Joe’s deportation case. The family has been fighting for the former construction business owner to stay in the country since October 2018, when a judge ordered Joe return to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Joe was released into ICE custody in March. His most recent bond request was denied earlier this month.

“I’m getting deported, and that’s all there is to it,” Joe tells Teresa and his daughters – Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 – over the phone as they break down in tears.

Teresa and Joe’s marital woes will also be on display during season 10. After Joe tells his wife of nearly 20 years that he never even wanted to get married, Gia gets visibly upset with her parents.

“See what I get?” Teresa says to her eldest daughter.

“That’s your personal business with my father, so enough,” Gia fires back.

During the season, viewers can expect to see Melissa explore having a fourth child, Dolores’ love life, Jackie’s struggle with her eating disorder and Jennifer dealing with allegations that she’s a bully.

Danielle Staub, for her part, is back in a “friend” role and still arguing with Margaret over her divorce from Marty Caffrey.

“Margaret’s the reason we went through a divorce,” Danielle tells Teresa. “That bitch needs to be put on f—king mute.”

Things between Danielle and Margaret get physical at the end of the trailer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

