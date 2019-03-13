Every Time a Real Housewife Threw a Drink — or a Leg! 

Pinot on Ramona Singer’s head — and across the room! From Beverly Hills to New York City, the Real Housewives of every franchise know the power of a good drink throw.

Whether it’s Lisa Rinna tossing her wine at Kim Richards in Amsterdam or Teresa Giudice losing her cool with a glass in her hand, some of Bravo’s most epic moments require a cleanup crew. Plus, Aviva Drescher throwing her prosthetic leg across the room at Le Cirque practically belongs in history books.

Watch the video above to relive all of the iconic drinking-throwing moments!

