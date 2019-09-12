



Danielle Staub is single with no plans to mingle. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star isn’t ready to pursue a new relationship after her short-lived marriage toand whirlwind romance with

“Love life is great. I’m in love with my business. … I’m not interested in dating, I’m totally off the market, and I have seven men as business partners. I have work husbands,” the 57-year-old Bravo personality told Us Weekly at the Most Stylish New Yorkers party at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village on Wednesday, September 11. “That’s what we’re going to call them. I’m working. I do about 14 hours a day.”

Staub, who has been engaged more than 20 times, and Caffrey tied the knot in front of Bravo cameras in May 2018. Less than four months later, they filed for divorce. While their relationship quickly turned tumultuous, Staub told Us that the exes, who still live together, are now on good terms.

“He and I are getting along just fine. Yeah, and we’re finishing up the sale on the house, so we will be announcing that soon, and I will definitely be staying. It’s gotten very peaceful,” Staub explained. “When you remove all the noise, I think things settle in where they’re supposed to.”

Staib went public with Maier shortly after her divorce was finalized. While they planned to wed after just six weeks together, Us broke the news that they split in March two days before their nuptials.

She told Us that fans can expect to see “certain things play out” regarding her relationship with Maier on season 10, but she isn’t sure how much will make the cut.

“If you’re focused on a relationship with a man, you’re missing out, especially us women in the workforce, in the work world,” Staub explained to Us. “We’re just spending more time focused on making them look good. We should just be focusing on ourselves, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

