Proud of her costar. Jennifer Aydin called Teresa Giudice her “hero” for how she’s handling things as her husband, Joe Giudice, awaits a decision on his deportation case.

“She’s my hero — in a way that after everything she’s going through,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Envy by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show earlier this month. “She’s still putting on a brave face and still being the best mom she can be, being the best wife that she could be under the circumstances, being a daughter to her father, being a sister to her brother.”

The Bravo star added that Teresa, 46, is doing everything she can for her family, including her four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

“Anybody else could’ve broken down so easy, and she’s still paying the bills, she’s still working, she’s going on appearances,” Jennifer explained to Us. “People think she’s gallivanting all around doing vacations – she’s not! She’s not. She’s working. She’s putting food on the table for her children — that’s what a mama bear does.”

Back in October 2018, a judge ordered for Joe, 46, to be deported to his native Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He was released into ICE custody in March.

Us confirmed last month that Joe’s deportation has been postponed by a federal judge after he filed a second appeal. According to court documents previously obtained by Us, the former construction business owner will remain in the country until the court has time to look over his case again — but he is not able to see his wife or four kids. The couple can, however, talk on the phone.

While time will tell if Joe is indeed forced to move to Italy, Teresa previously stated that she would get a divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years if he is deported. Jennifer, for her part, told Us that she believes that her friend is “going to do whatever she can to keep that family together as long as she can.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Jennifer added. “Like, I don’t know. She’s going to try her best for as long as she can.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

