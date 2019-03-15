Life goes on? Teresa Giudice attended her brother Joe Gorga’s book release party in New York City hours after her husband, Joe Giudice, was released into ICE custody.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, was sporting a black suit and a slight smile as she arrived at the event with her father, Giacinto, on Thursday, March 14.

The father-daughter duo traveled into the city to celebrate Gorga’s new book, The Gorga Guide to Success.

Earlier on Thursday, Us Weekly confirmed that Joe completed his 41-month prison sentence. Following his release, he was immediately transferred into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Facility in McElhattan, Pennsylvania.

“Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees,” Teresa’s lawyer James Leonard said in a statement to Us on Thursday. “His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Guidice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him.”

Teresa and Joe, who wed in 1999, share Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

Melissa Gorga told Extra on Thursday that her sister-in-law is “being strong” as they wait to find out if Joe will be deported to his native Italy or win the appeal he filed in November.

