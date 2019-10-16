



Moving on? Teresa Giudice appears to do just that in the new explosive look at season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. On Tuesday, October 16, Bravo Insider shared a teaser along with the first few minutes of the new trailer — and it’s full of drama.

Picking up after the reunion, in which Teresa, 47, said she wouldn’t move to Italy to live with Joe Giudice if he was deported, she opens up about her feelings for her husband to costar Jennifer Aydin. When asked if she’s still in love with her husband, 47, Teresa replies, “I don’t know.”

Later, she admits to sister-in-law Melissa Gorga that she “hasn’t been happy in so long,” and just wants that back.

The teaser shows her drinking with the ladies — and also fighting — but she appears to move on romantically. The Standing Strong author shows her costars a shirtless photo of a mystery man, adding, “He’s the one I hooked up with.”

Later, she and a man who appears to be the one from the photo, meet up with her brother, Joe Gorga, “Were you guys messing around?” he asks. The man replies, “We might have kissed.”

Teresa shares children Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with husband Joe, who has been serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud since March 2016. On October 3, Joe was granted permission to leave ICE custody and was approved to go to Italy while the deportation battle continued. He left for Italy on October 11.

“He is en route to Italy now. He spoke to Teresa and Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe,” the family’s lawyer, James Leonard, told Us in a statement at the time. “We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

A source also confirmed that the family is already planning their reunion.

“Teresa already has a trip to Italy planned. She’ll be taking all her girls,” the insider revealed to Us exclusively. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

