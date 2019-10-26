



During the sit-down interview with his wife, Teresa Giudice, that airs on Bravo on Sunday, October 27, the reality TV star, 47, detailed his release from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody earlier this month.

“Listen — I am not getting in no handcuffs… What the hell am I gonna do? If I wanted to leave, I would just kick your butts and leave. I ain’t gonna do that,” Joe told host Andy Cohen via a video call from Italy.

The businessman explained that after he was released from ICE custody, he was taken to Washington D.C. where he was flown back to his native Italy while awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal. Joe said that he had some surprising fans while he was being transported — the security officers.

“When we got to the airport … we had to meet all these other security guards — I don’t know who was D.A.A. or D.A. or whatever the hell you wanna call ’em — I had two immigration officers, one on each side, they’re takin’ selfies with me the whole time,” Joe said. “One guy in front, and I think there was someone else who carried a gun on a plane.”

He jokingly added, “You know, I’m a very dangerous guy.”

Joe also said that he offered some hospitality advice to the officers who guarded him on the plane.

“They stood on the plane all the way until we got to Rome. I told them where to go and have a good time because they were staying there ’til Monday,” Joe said. “So they were heading out to a few islands in Naples and then they were heading back home. So I told them where to go… I gave them recommendations to go and have a good time.”

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 23, that Joe would be calling in for the televised interview but will soon be reunited with his wife and their four daughters. “Teresa and the girls still have a trip planned very soon,” the insider said.

In other preview clips of the dramatic special, Cohen, 51, asks Joe if he’s still in love with his wife, 47, but the scene ends in a cliffhanger. In another clip, Teresa says she doesn’t believe Joe “was faithful” to her while she served her nearly 12-month prison sentence for fraud. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was released in December 2015.

Teresa also brings up Joe being “photographed with women” while she was away. He quickly responds, “That’s why it made it OK for you [to do the same with men].” She was spotted with younger man Blake Schreck in February and June.

As a tearful Teresa tells Cohen she’s “happy” Joe is “free” from custody, Cohen notes that she seems more upset.

“Those don’t seem like happy tears,” Cohen says. “This relationship, you kinda seem like you’re speaking about it in the past tense.”

Joe served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud before being placed into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in March. He returned to Italy on October 11 while he awaits the final verdict in his deportation case.

He and Teresa, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this month, share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked airs on Bravo Sunday, October 27, at 8 p.m. ET.