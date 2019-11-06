



Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s relationship is on the mend, but that doesn’t mean the sister-in-laws don’t butt heads during season 10 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I am at the point with her where I say it like it is. I no longer worry that she’s going to get mad and we’re not going to have a Sunday dinner together,” Melissa, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I am very raw and real with her now and I tell her when I think she’s wrong and she tells me and that’s OK. … It doesn’t mean that we’re enemies. And it took me a while to kind of make her understand that and I think she’s got it now.”

Despite their newfound peace, Melissa can be heard calling Teresa, 47, a “crazy bitch” in the trailer for the new season. The Envy boutique owner explained the remark while chatting with Us.

“I do think she spirals a little this season. There’s a lot going on in her life,” Melissa explained. “I think she starts to get to a point where she’s having a couple of weak moments and she’s spiraling a little bit and maybe making some bad decisions and that’s where that comment came from.”

Even when the two women are on good terms, Melissa admitted to Us that “there’s not really much” she and husband Joe Gorga can do for Teresa as the family awaits a final decision in Joe Giudice’s deportation case.

“She knows that she’s got us. We’re family. We have dinner together. We’re there for emotional support,” Melissa explained. “We’re very close with our father-in-law, so it’s like we’re just a family. There’s nothing you can do. There’s nothing anyone can do. If there was a magic potion to make Joe stay home, we would do it, but there’s not. So we’re all just kind of hoping for the best and praying. That’s all you can do.”

Us confirmed last month that Giudice, 47, arrived in his native Italy after he was granted permission to leave the ICE custody amid his deportation battle. (The former construction business owner was ordered to be deported in October 2018 after he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Brody Brown