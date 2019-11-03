



Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice joined Instagram this week and shared pics that showed him reuniting with his wife Teresa Giudice ’s father in Italy.

The 47-year-old, who was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on October 11 and flew to Italy while he awaits a verdict on his deportation appeal, joined Instagram on Thursday, October 31, sharing a photo of himself from his Bravo interview with Teresa and host Andy Cohen.

On Sunday, November 3, he shared a photo that showed him sitting down for a meal with family and friends including Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, who lives with his daughter in New Jersey.

“Always a full table,” he captioned the pic, which was taken in Sala Consilina.

The businessman, who served 41 months for fraud before being taken into ICE custody in March, also shared 10 pics that showed him with his arm around his father-in-law and enjoying exploring the city with his friends and family members. He was also pictured hitting a club, where he was photographed with his arms around his sister Maria and an unidentified female.

“On the other side of the world #familyandfriends #forgetaboutit,” he captioned the pics.

On his Instagram Stories, Joe was also seen sharing a toast with Gorga.

Joe and Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, 18, shared one of the photos and wrote, “can’t wait to see u” along with a red heart. Joe reposted the pic and replied, “can’t wait to see you sweetheart.”

The Standing Strong author, 47, and her husband of 20 years didn’t hold back in their tell-all interview with Cohen on October 27, admitting that a divorce could be on the cards.

Teresa — who is set to fly to Italy in a few days with the couple’s four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — admitted that she wasn’t sure things will be between them when she sees him for the first time since he was in prison.

In the special, titled The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, Teresa and Joe both accused each other of being unfaithful and Cohen noted that they seemed to be speaking about their relationship “in the past tense.”

“We’re both two different people now,” Teresa admitted in the interview. “I’m not the same Teresa I was and he’s not the same Joe. I do love him as a person. I don’t know how I’m going to feel when I see him.”

Real Housewives cameras will be in place in Italy to document the emotional reunion, but it’s unclear how it will all play out, with Joe admitting to Cohen, “If we stay together, we stay together. If we don’t. We don’t. We’ll see.”