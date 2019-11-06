Joe Giudice’s Body Transformation Through TV Fame and Deportation Drama

Despite his deportation drama, Joe Giudice is smiling … and, for the record, looking slimmer!

The 47-year-old, who’s married to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, gave fans an update from Italy in a video posted by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Monday, October 21, after he spent months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody following his release from prison.

“Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror, you know?” he said. “It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield.”

He continued: “But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect. I’ve learned a valuable lesson from all this, and I know my family is the most important thing to me, but it’s better that I’m out here than in there.”

Joe also expressed his thanks to his family members, including the four daughters he shares with his 47-year-old wife: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. “I just want to let you know that I love you, and I’m always here for you,” he said. “You know that.”

The restaurateur was taken into ICE custody in March immediately after he completed a 41-month prison sentence from his and Teresa’s 2014 fraud conviction. In October 2018, a judge ordered Joe to be deported to his native Italy, and earlier this month, he flew to Italy to earn money for his family while he continues his deportation battle.

Teresa declared in January that she and her husband would go their “separate ways” if he were deported to Italy, but a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the reality star “already has a trip to Italy planned” along with the couple’s children.

“She’ll be taking all her girls,” the source said. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

Plus, Teresa confirmed on Monday that she and Joe would discuss the deportation drama in a tell-all interview with Andy Cohen. “Joe and I will be sitting down with @Andy to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months,” she announced on Twitter. “Tune in to a special The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked airing Sunday at 8PM on @bravotv #RHONJ.”

In the meantime, scroll down to see photos of Joe’s transformation over the last several years — including pics from his current life in Italy.