



Round two? Teresa Giudice shared her plans to visit Joe Giudice in Italy again.

“Maybe this summer,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, revealed during a Wednesday, November 20, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance when asked when she’ll go back. “Probably this summer?”

When Andy Cohen asked, “Maybe this summer? That’s in, like, eight, nine, months,” the reality star explained, “The girls are going to go back. They wanted to go back for Thanksgiving, but Joe’s just getting his passport so we don’t know. We were gonna meet in the Bahamas, but he’s gonna get his passport right around that time.”

That being said, the New Jersey native said Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, are “definitely going for Christmas.” She told the host, 51: “I have to work around that time, so that’s why I can’t go. So, summer. That’ll be my next break. Then the girls have school.”

The Standing Strong author went on to say that she would “of course” support her daughters if they decided to move to Italy and live abroad with their father in the future.

Joe, also 47, served 41 months in prison for fraud before spending seven months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. He then returned to his native Italy awaiting the verdict in his deportation case, which is where Teresa and her daughters visited him in November.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum opened up about the trip during a BravoCon panel earlier this week. “You guys will see that play out [on the show],” Teresa explained at the time. “I can’t give a lot away, but I’m happy for him. I’m happy that he’s free. It was a very emotional trip. I cried a lot. Milania was so happy that the six of us were together, eating together. … He didn’t have to sit in ICE for 7 months, but he did. He fought. His daughters saw that he fought.”

Her brood is “really missing Joe still,” she said. “I try to compensate. I jump over hoops for them because of everything that we’re going through. But they are amazing kids.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.