



Prison didn’t just add up to a massive weight loss transformation for Joe Giudice. It got him into fighting shape — literally.

On Wednesday, October 16, his oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, posted two videos of Joe kicking butt during a martial arts practice at a gym with his brother, Pete Giudice. “We come back stronger than before❤️,” wrote the 18-year-old. “The fights [sic] just starting💪🏼.”

Gia added that her uncle was doing a good job with the training regimen: “Zio pete your [sic] a great coach,” she wrote, adding a smiley face emoticon.

In the first video, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who is shirtless and wearing black pants, goes through a series of martial arts exercise moves, including jabs, upper-cut punches and impressive roundhouse kicks. In the second video, Joe’s brother holds pads for Joe to punch and kick as they dance around the practice space.

Gia also shared a clip on her Instagram Story of her father doing an impressive wide-legged stretch on the mat. “The only way to come back is with a fight,” a smiling Joe said, punching his hand for emphasis. “You gotta fight your way back. Never give up.”

Five days earlier, the first pictures of the 47-year-old reality star emerged following his 41-month prison stay for fraud. One thing was clear: He had slimmed down and toned up, giving the 5-foot-5 star a much healthier appearance. “Given his height, I would guess Joe has lost anywhere from 40 to 60 pounds of body fat,” nutritionist and fitness expert Ray Abdwell told Us. “It could possibly be even more, even up to around 70 pounds.”

The Massachusetts-based pro, who doesn’t work with Teresa Giudice’s husband, added that the star also got much more muscular during his weight loss journey. “Joe is looking great,” said Abdwell. “He appears to have gained muscle mass. His arms and shoulders are looking more ‘swole,’ as they say.”

Since her husband’s release from ICE custody earlier this month and subsequent deportation to his native Italy, Teresa, 47, has yet to comment publicly on the situation. But she is planning a family visit soon. “Teresa already has a trip to Italy planned. She’ll be taking all her girls,” a source told Us at the time. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

