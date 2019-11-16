



Turning a corner. Teresa Giudice got candid about reuniting with her husband, Joe Giudice, in Italy during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, which airs on Sunday, November 17.

“It was an amazing, amazing trip,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, told host Andy Cohen during the episode’s filming at BravoCon in New York City on Friday, November 15. “I’m so happy Joe’s free, it was very emotional. I was overwhelmed with joy. I was happy to see my daughters finally united with their dad.”

Earlier this month, Teresa and the couple’s four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — visited the former construction business owner, 47, in his native Italy. The family had not been together since Joe served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He then spent seven months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Joe requested to await the verdict in his deportation case in Italy and flew to his home country on October 11.

Bravo cameras documented the family’s brief trip and the couple’s daughters posted highlights from their reunion on social media.

“We’re back❤️,” Gia captioned a photo of her parents and sisters’ November 6 arrival on Instagram. Melania posted she had “never been more happy” for her family’s reunion on her social media account.

Teresa told Cohen, 51, that Melania said she appreciated the whole family sitting together at the dinner table.

The Italy trip appears to have put Teresa and Joe, who wed in 1999, in a better place. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple are reigniting that spark.

“Teresa and Joe have been talking and FaceTiming a ton since she got back to Italy,” the insider told Us on Friday, November 15. “Who knows what their future is as a couple, but she’s been really happy and in a good place since she got back. Their interactions are a little flirty too, but that could just be the honeymoon stage all over again.”

However, the Standing Strong author is still uncertain about the future of her marriage.

“I don’t know,” she said in an interview with Good Morning America which aired on Thursday, November 14. “Imagine he lived in Italy and you live here. I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know if that’s, like, a feasible relationship. To be determined. We’re taking it day by day.”

Teresa added: “There’s always going to be a place in my heart for Joe. I’m always going to love him no matter what.”

The Skinny Italian author’s family is receiving plenty of support — including from her former costar Caroline Manzo. She exclusively told Us that despite their past issues, she gets“no joy” from Teresa’s hardship.

“I think that if there are people that get joy in that, shame on you,” the 57-year-old said at BravoCon on Friday. “There are four beautiful, beautiful babies [whose] lives [are] forever changed because of that and you can’t discount and dismiss that. … Joe belongs home with his girls. If the marriage is broken, the marriage is broken. That doesn’t make them any less of a person. It means s–t happens, you know?”