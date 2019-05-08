Keeping it spicy! Joe Gorga opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how he and wife Melissa Gorga maintain the spark in their marriage nearly 15 years after tying the knot.

“We still are obsessed with each other. I mean, we still have sex more than the average,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 39, told Us at the Envy by Melissa Gorga fashion show on Friday, May 3. “I don’t think of her as my wife. I think of her as my girlfriend, and we just keep it real, and the key is as much sex as you can have. It keeps us together.”

Joe further noted that the couple embrace role playing. “We do it all! Everything!” he admitted. “She plays the game. I play a little bit more. I’m the one that pushes it, and she goes along with it.”

The reality stars, who wed in August 2004, share daughter Antonia, 13, son Gino, 11, and son Joey, 8.

The 40-year-old designer, for her part, is not embarrassed by her husband’s forthcoming nature. “I get to a point where I’m getting older now, and I’m like, ‘OK, it’s not funny anymore. We don’t need to talk about sex 24 hours a day,’ but no, I’m good,” she revealed to Us. “I know it comes from a place of funny. People expect it from him, so at the end of the day, the man loves me to death whether we have sex or we don’t.”

Elsewhere at the event, Joe got real about how his sister Teresa Giudice’s daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, are dealing with their dad Joe Giudice’s impending deportation. “They’re all suffering very much,” he explained to Us. “They just got to keep their head up high and that’s what they’re doing. They’re strong little girls, and they’re just going to keep fighting, you know?”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

