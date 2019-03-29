The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa and Joe Gorga shared NSFW theories about Danielle Staub’s 21 engagements, the most recent of which ended this month when the former Housewife broke up with Oliver Maier.

“Danielle is obviously different from the rest of us,” Melissa exclusively told Us Weekly at her 40th birthday party at New York City’s Tribeca 360 venue on Thursday, March 28. “She’s been engaged more than I can find a boyfriend in my life, so she either has a golden situation below the waist or …”

“The ‘golden goose,’ they call it,” her husband, 39, interjected.

Melissa continued: “Obviously Danielle knows something I don’t know because she’s been engaged a thousand times. She’s all over the place at this point. We’ll see what happens with her.”

And what about Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice being best friends with the 56-year-old? “I’m trying to tell Teresa to pick her people wisely, and I’m very good at that and Teresa is not very good at that, so I’m trying to teach her about that,” Melissa told Us.

Staub’s love life has been particularly turbulent over the past two months. In February, the reality star finalized her divorce from Marty Caffrey after less than a year of marriage and multiple restraining orders. Later that month, she announced her engagement to Maier, a French-German businessman. The duo were set to tie the knot in front of the Justice of the Peace in New York City on March 4, but two days beforehand, Us broke the news that Staub and Oliver had postponed the wedding. Two days later, on what would have been their wedding date, multiple sources told Us the couple had split. However, it appears they have since reconciled, meaning they might even follow through on their plans to move to France together. (“She should move to Mars,” Joe joked to Us. “That’s where she should move.”)

Staub was previously married to Kevin Maher from 1986 to 1987 and to Thomas Staub — with whom she shares daughters Christine, 28, and Jillian, 20 — from 1993 to 2007.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!