



Rekindling the romance? Anthony Delorenzo gained attention after being spotted out with his ex-girlfriend, Teresa Giudice, amid her split from estranged husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa, 47, was seen grabbing a bite to eat with Delorenzo in New Jersey on Saturday, December 21. During the pair’s time out, Delorenzo had his arm was wrapped around the Bravo star, who was pictured smiling and laughing.

Since making headlines for his appearance with his former flame, Delorenzo shared a cryptic post to Instagram on Monday, December 23, where he noted he was staying “incognito.”

Us Weekly confirmed on December 17 that Teresa and Joe split after 20 years of marriage. The estranged couple share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source tells Us. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Scroll down to learn more about Delorenzo following his recent sighting with Teresa.

1. He’s a Business Owner

Delorenzo is a pool contractor who owns his own business, Woodside Pools, based out of New Jersey. According to his company’s website, Woodside Pools aims to provide customers “with a completely different experience than usual contractor.” The company claims that what sets them apart from their competitors is their “experience, quality results and design skills.”

2. He Is a Father

Delorenzo posted a photo of himself posing with two young boys on December 5. In the post’s caption, he regarded the kids as his “2 greatest gifts in life.” Before that, he shared a captionless photo on Father’s Day in June 2019 with the children.

3. He Is Not Dating Teresa

Though Delorenzo and Teresa’s sighting sparked dating speculation, Giudice family lawyer James Leonard confirmed to Us on December 21 that the former couple are simply close pals. “People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend,” Leonard said.

4. He Grew Up in New Jersey

Delorenzo’s connection with Teresa goes way back, as the former flames used to date in high school. The exes’ relationship occurred before the Turning the Tables author began seeing Joe, who she wed in 1999.

5. He’s Been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Delorenzo is no stranger to the reality television world, as he has made brief cameos on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. His most recent appearance on the Bravo series occurred in November 2019, when he paid Teresa a visit to help install a pool into her home’s backyard. “So, when’s it gonna be done? I just want it done for the summer for my girls,” she said at the time.