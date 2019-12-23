



Nothing to see here? Teresa Giudice’s ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo may be sending a cryptic message after the twosome were spotted on a breakfast date.

“Incognito 😎,” the contractor wrote alongside a selfie in sunglasses on Sunday, December 22, via Instagram.

A day earlier, the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star was seen walking with Delorenzo, whom she dated in high school before she started seeing her now-estranged husband, Joe Giudice. While the pair kept close during their Saturday, December 21, stroll through New Jersey, Teresa’s lawyer James Leonard downplayed the outing: “People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend.”

Delorenzo, known to RHONJ viewers as “Tony the pool guy,” made an appearance on the Bravo series earlier this year after Teresa hired him for her backyard construction.

The Standing Strong author’s outing with Delorenzo came less than a week after news broke that Teresa and Joe, 47, called it quits after 20 years of marriage.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship.”

The source noted that the former couple, who share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, “harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

While the duo’s four daughters will be going to Italy later this month to see Joe, who was granted permission to move overseas in October amid his deportation battle, Teresa will not be going with them. She is seemingly on good terms with her estranged husband, however, paying him a compliment hours after enjoying a meal with Delorenzo.

“The beard looks good,” Teresa, who visited Joe in November, commented on a group photo of Joe via Instagram on Saturday morning.

Fans will see Teresa and Joe’s Italy reunion play out on season 10 of RHONJ, which airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.