



All love! Teresa Giudice paid her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, a compliment hours after she was spotted with a new man.

“The beard looks good,” the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star commented on a group photo Joe, also 47, posted via Instagram on Saturday, December 21.

Earlier on Saturday, Teresa was seen cozying up to Anthony Delorenzo, a contractor who appeared on RHONJ earlier this season, in New Jersey.

While the twosome kept close on their stroll, the Standing Strong author’s lawyer James Leonard told Us Weekly that “people should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend.”

Teresa and Joe, who share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, called it quits earlier this month after the former construction business owner moved to Italy after he was ordered to be deported.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

The pair, who wed in October 1999, last saw each other in November when Teresa visited Italy with their daughters. Joe made the overseas move in October after he was granted permission to leave ICE custody amid his deportation battle. Hours before news of their split broke on December 17, Teresa made headlines for another comment she left on Joe’s social media account.

“It’s been a while since I baught [sic] my angels a Christmas gift,” he wrote alongside an Instagram video as she shopped for his daughters.

Teresa replied, “What about Mommy for helping … Your [sic] welcome Daddy.”

Fans will see Teresa and Joe’s Italy reunion during season 10 of RHONJ, which is currently airing on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.