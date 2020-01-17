Daddy’s girls. Joe Giudice shut down an internet troll who accused him and his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, of competing for their daughters’ affection.

“M and G❤️❤️,” Joe, 47, wrote alongside a photo of two of his four daughters, Milania, 15, and Gabriella, 16, via Instagram on Wednesday, January 15.

The former couple also share daughters Gia, 19, and Audriana, 11, and despite what some social media trolls might think, their separation doesn’t mean they are battling for their girls’ love.

“Teresa and I both love our girls [the] same, no competition,” the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star commented on his photo after a follower asked, “Are you and Teresa having a contest?”

The proud father later commented again on the picture of his two middle children writing, “Love those faces❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍.”

Joe, who announced his split from his wife of 20 years in December 2019, has continued to try and put his girls first — even while he’s in Italy awaiting the verdict of his deportation case and his family is in the U.S.

On his eldest daughter’s birthday in January, he admitted to some of the mistakes he’s made and vowed to “spoil” his girl for years to come.

“These past years as your dad have been the hardest to watch you grow into your own person,” the Bravo personality captioned a slideshow of photos dedicated to Gia on January 8, via Instagram. “Honestly the longest years I have ever experienced [were] to be away from all your success! I have made tons of mistakes so far. Through my birthday gift to you, I will shower you with love my firstborn, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you.”

He added: “I am always trying to be the best dad I can be because you, my little girl, you are the best daughter I could ever ask for. For this, I will always spoil you for all the years to come. Happy birthday, you will always be daddy’s little girl. Forever grateful.”

The businessman was taken into ICE custody in March 2019 after completing a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. In October 2019, he was granted permission to travel to his native Italy to await the verdict of his case. Teresa, 47, and Joe announced their split after the reality star and their daughters flew to Italy ahead of the holidays.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2019. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”