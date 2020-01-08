Highs and lows! Joe Giudice acknowledged his faults in a Wednesday, January 8, Instagram tribute for his daughter Gia’s 19th birthday.

“These past years as your dad have been the hardest to watch you grow into your own person,” the Bravo personality, 47, captioned a sweet slideshow of photos. “Honestly the longest years I have ever experienced [were] to be away from all your success! I have made tons of mistakes so far. Through my birthday gift to you, I will shower you with love my firstborn, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went on to write, “I am always trying to be the best dad I can be because you, my little girl, you are the best daughter I could ever ask for. For this, I will always spoil you for all the years to come. Happy birthday, you will always be daddy’s little girl. Forever grateful.”

Joe and his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, welcomed Gia in 2001, followed by Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

The businessman was taken into ICE custody in March after serving a 41-month prison sentence. Joe is currently residing in his native Italy while he awaits a verdict in his deportation case, and his four daughters came to visit last month.

“They are so cute so happy,” Joe captioned a December Instagram video of his brood greeting him at the airport with their suitcases. “Merry Christmas. Packed to the gills.”

That same month, he and Teresa, 47, called it quits after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”