It’s all about Joe! Joe Giudice revealed that he’s changed as a person because he’s worked on himself — and avoided listening to his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice‘s “urges.”

“Picture your own,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, captioned a video montage of pictures of himself over the years. “Today, I have learned growth as a person is to grow in areas that make you a better person not by my Italian mother’s cries, or my dad’s lectures, or my wife’s urges.”

He continued, “I had to learn this lesson on my own when timing was right with all the trials in my way. Truth is we do learn at our own pace and time. Absorb it all, follow your own instincts, and don’t let other’s f–k your life up. Stay in your own lane live the way you can, want, and, most of all makes only you.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that the former construction business owner and Teresa, 47 — who are the parents of daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — had separated after 20 years of marriage.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source revealed at the time. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate.”

Joe spoke out publicly about their separation for the first time via Instagram on Saturday, January 11.

“Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong,” the Bravo personality captioned a series of photos with Teresa. “It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions!”

Joe went on to credit the younger generation for inspiring him to have a different mindset.

He added, “I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things.💪🇮🇹👏☝️#familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future.”

Joe and the Skinny Italian author have battled long distance for years after they both pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014. Teresa served 11 months in prison in 2015, meanwhile, Joe completed his 41-month prison sentence in March 2019.

After his release, Joe was detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for seven months. In October 2019, he was granted permission to travel to his native Italy to await the appeal decision on his deportation case.