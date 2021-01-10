Teresa and Joe Giudice Wish Daughter Gia a Happy 20th Birthday: Photos

Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, posted loving tributes to their eldest daughter, Gia, as she celebrated her 20th birthday on Friday, January 8.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful princess, GIA!” the businessman, who was deported to his native Italy in October 2019, captioned an Instagram video titled “To the girl who changed my life” that showed Gia through the years.

“From my little girl who used to play with dolls, you have grown up to become a strong and independent woman, that I am proud of. Your accomplishments make me smile and pride of you,” the former reality TV star wrote. “I love you baby girl, more than words could ever describe. Thank you for being you and for being so special. I want you to always know you are the best big sister, daughter, and friend to many. I thank you everyday for being an understanding and supporting daughter. You are not just my daughter, but my best friend too. it up it’s your day! #happybirthday #loveyou #mybabygirl.”

“Aww thank you so much daddy I love you,” Gia replied.

Joe, who shares three other daughters with Teresa — Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — most recently saw Gia in November, when she and Milania visited him in Italy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared a video of Gia through the years on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe my baby is 20 years old today! You are strong and you are fierce and you make everything wrong in the world right. I love you more than you’ll ever know & I admire your strength and beauty. I love you baby girl and I hope this is the best birthday yet!! Thank you for always being such a wonderful role model for your sisters I’m so proud of you!!”

After posting a throwback photo that showed her and a much younger Gia in matching leopard-print bikinis, Teresa shared a pic of her eldest child posing beside a huge bunch of purple and silver balloons from The Balloon Boss that spelled out the Gia’s name and age. “Happy 20th birthday @_giagiudice I Love You,” Teresa wrote.

The cookbook author also shared photos and video from Gia’s birthday celebration at Di Palma Brothers restaurant in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Friday night. Guests at the intimate celebration included Gia’s siblings and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

“Bye to teenage years,” Gia captioned a photo showing her cutting her cake.

“You will always be my baby,” Joe commented on the pic.

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce in September 2020, nine months after announcing their split after 20 years of marriage.

The Bravo star went public with her new romance with Luis “Louie” Ruelas in November, with a source telling Us Weekly that the romance was “very new, but they are happy.”

Joe shared a photo of his girlfriend, Italian lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi, in December, one day after his ex-wife went Instagram official with Ruelas.

“Teresa and Joe remain very supportive of one another,” a source told Us last month. “He’s happy for her and she’s happy for him. They are both in very good places in their lives and are rooting for each other to succeed and be happy.”