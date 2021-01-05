Cheers to big changes! Teresa Giudice marked the start of 2021 with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas by her side — and is looking forward to what the year ahead will bring their way.

“New year New beginnings ❤️🍾,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, captioned a sweet Instagram upload of herself and her new flame, 46, on Monday, January 4. Giudice donned a sparkly silver dress while Ruelas opted for a crisp blue suit.

The Standing Strong author confirmed in November 2020 that she had moved on with the businessman nearly one year after she and Joe Giudice called it quits. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Teresa’s romance was “very new, but they are happy.”

Weeks later, the Bravo personality dished on her relationship during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, noting that she planned on “taking things slow” with Ruelas.

Teresa and Joe, 48, announced their separation in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The former couple share four daughters: daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11. While reports surfaced in September 2020 that the pair had finalized their divorce, Teresa admitted two months later that she’s “waiting for the date from the court” to make things official.

“All the paperwork is all done,” she told Cohen, 52, of her divorce proceedings. “We’re just waiting for a court date … because of COVID, it’s taking forever.”

The reality star isn’t the only one who’s sparked a new romance in recent months. Joe, for his part, revealed in October 2020 that he’s been “seeing a lawyer” in Italy who was “helping out a lot” amid his ups and downs. The former construction business owner was deported to his native country in October 2019 after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud charges.

“We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean?” he told Wendy Williams of his new flame. “I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of, like, hanging out a lot.”

Two months later, Us exclusively confirmed that Joe is dating Daniella Fittipaldi and that she met two of his daughters during their November 2020 trip to Italy. “They all bonded really well,” a source said of the introduction.

Joe shared a photo of his girlfriend on Instagram one day after his ex-wife made her relationship official on social media last month. Though they are no longer together, a source told Us that the former couple still has each other’s backs.

“Teresa and Joe remain very supportive of one another. He’s happy for her and she’s happy for him,” the insider explained. “They are both in very good places in their lives and are rooting for each other to succeed and be happy.”