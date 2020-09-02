Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Finalize Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage

Closing the chapter. Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have finalized their divorce less than one year after their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

“They are supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness,” a source tells Us. “Joe is in Italy for now, and Teresa is in New Jersey. Their primary focus is and will remain their four beautiful daughters.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and the businessman, both 48, tied the knot in October 1999. They are parents of daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Us reported in December 2019 that Teresa and Joe separated after he was ordered by a judge to be deported to Italy following his release from prison. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source revealed at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

The pair served time behind bars after pleading guilty to 41 counts of fraud in March 2014. Joe, for his part, moved to his native Italy in October 2019 while awaiting a final decision in his deportation case.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, divulged in April that she had started divorce proceedings. “Paperwork is almost done,” he noted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Joe, meanwhile, opened up about his breakup from the Standing Strong author in January. “Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos of the two. “It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions!”

He continued: “I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation. Egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. One bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things. #familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future.”