Time to make things official. Teresa Giudice has officially started divorce proceedings months after her split from Joe Giudice.

Joe Gorga confirmed that the “paperwork is almost done” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, April 2. Teresa’s brother also noted that the 47-year-old reality star does not have a new man in her life.

“No, not yet,” Gorga, 40, told Andy Cohen when asked if Teresa was dating.

Us Weekly confirmed in December that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Joe, 47, who share four daughters, called it quits after 20 years of marriage.

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. … They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

News of their split came a month after Teresa and daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, visited Joe in Italy. The former construction business owner moved overseas in October 2019 after he was ordered to be deported upon his release from jail. Joe spent several months in ICE custody following his 41-month sentence for fraud before he moved to Italy.

Teresa and Joe’s reunion aired on the season 10 finale of RHONJ in February. Fans saw the former couple decide to end their marriage on the series after she opted not to sleep in the same bed as her estranged husband.

“That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected,” Joe wrote via Instagram about the episode. “This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was [locked] up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life. This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). It was off guard should have been private.”

Production on RHONJ has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Teresa will return for season 11.