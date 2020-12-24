A mystery woman no more! Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the identity of Joe Giudice‘s new girlfriend, two months after he hinted that he’d found love with a lawyer in Italy after finalizing his divorce from Teresa Giudice.

Us confirms that the former construction business owner, 48, has been dating Daniela Fittipaldi for a few months — and the twosome have already taken a big step in their budding romance.

“They have been together since the summer,” a source tells Us. “They’re doing great. She was with Joe’s family for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Joe was previously married to Teresa, 48, for 20 years. The duo announced their split in December 2019 and finalized their divorce less than one year later. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her ex-husband share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.

According to the source, Fittipaldi was introduced to two of Joe’s kids, Gia and Milania, when they visited him in Italy for the second time since he was deported in October 2019 after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. “They all bonded really well,” the insider adds of the November meeting.

On Wednesday, December 23, Joe posted a picture of his new love interest on Instagram alongside an inspiring message for his followers. “Biggest-life LESSONS ✨ Quality over Quantity 💰 Happiness doesn’t depend on wealth.✌🏻 Put it behind you and move on. ♥️ love yourself to know what you want! 💇‍♂️ BRUSH YOUR HAIR, rinse your mouth 👄, and Keep It Simple!” he wrote. His post came one day after Teresa went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

One month earlier, Fittipaldi made an appearance on Joe’s YouTube channel, “Experience Italy with Joe Giudice,” dancing with Milania outside a cafe.

After finalizing his divorce from Teresa, Joe told Wendy Williams that he was seeing a lawyer. “I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of, like, hanging out a lot,” he teased in October, weeks before revealing to E! News that his girlfriend is “a fan” of his ex-wife.

Teresa, for her part, has is happy with Ruelas, who she referred to on Instagram on Tuesday, December 22, as “the best thing that came out of 2020.” A source told Us in November that the pair’s relationship is “very new, but they are happy.”

Though they are no longer together, a separate source tells Us that Joe and Teresa still have each other’s best interests at heart.

“Teresa and Joe remain very supportive of one another. He’s happy for her and she’s happy for him,” the insider says. “They are both in very good places in their lives and are rooting for each other to succeed and be happy.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper