Joe Giudice Is Dating a Lawyer After Finalizing Teresa Divorce

He’s moving on. Joe Guidice revealed that he has a new woman in his life after finalizing his divorce from wife Teresa Giudice in September.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, who is living in his native Italy after being deported last year following the completion of his prison sentence for fraud, talked to Wendy Williams on Friday, October 9, about his new romance.

“I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he said. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of like hanging out a lot.”

The talk show host asked if the pair are living together and whether his new galpal has a key to his apartment, but Joe said no.

Williams, 56, also questioned Joe why he and Teresa, 48, got a divorce 20 years of marriage, saying, “Is it the cheating, the legal thing, the distance?”

“The distance, you know what I mean, and then how’s it going to work?” he said. “I’m over here, she’s over there [in New Jersey]. There’s no way it’s going to work, no matter where I’m at. What am I going to do, pull the kids out of Jersey bring them over here? It just won’t work.”

He added that the couple’s December 2019 split “wasn’t really my choice — we fought and, listen, this is what came out of it.”

Because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Joe hasn’t seen the pair’s four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 — since December.

“We talk every day,” the businessman said. “Melania was just gonna call me now. I was watching them play soccer yesterday through the phone. So, good thing for the phones. It’s better to be there in person, but what are you gonna do? Right now, I wouldn’t be able to come there anyway.”

Joe also revealed that he and his ex-wife are in business together. The former reality TV star is a representative for Zalo sex toys and has gotten Teresa to partner with him in the venture.

“It’s a business that I always wanted to get into,” he said. “I decided that since I’ve got to pay her every month, anyway, why not get [her] involved and help.”

Williams also asked about Teresa selling the couple’s multimillion-dollar New Jersey mansion and whether Joe would get 50 percent of the profits from the sale.

“No, no no,” he said. “I signed everything off to her.”

Teresa was linked to former boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo in December 2019 after the pair were spotted having breakfast together, however her attorney denied to Us Weekly that there was anything romantic going on between them.