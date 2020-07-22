Joe Giudice hasn’t been able to see his family in months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Teresa Giudice’s estranged husband is still keeping up with his kids — including daughter Gia, who recently had a nose job.

“She looked beautiful before — whatever makes her happy,” the 48-year-old former construction business owner told Extra from Italy on Wednesday, July 22.

Gia, 19, confirmed earlier this month that she underwent a rhinoplasty procedure.

“Yes, I got a nose job. Yes, I’m swollen,” the eldest daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars wrote on Friday, July 17, via Instagram. “Thank you so much, @drtobiasnyc. I’m absolutely in love with it😍 . … I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

Teresa, 48, showed her support for Gia in the comments section, writing, “Couldn’t be more proud of you… You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond ❤️.”

Joe and Teresa also share daughters Gabrielle, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. The pair, who wed in 1999, called it quits in December 2019 after Joe moved to his native Italy amid his deportation battle. He lost his most recent deportation appeal in April, the same month Teresa moved forward with divorce proceedings.

“We get along fine. We talk a lot, any time I talk to the kids,” he told Extra about coparenting with Teresa. “Relationship is good. It’s unfortunate what happened; you can’t change what’s done.”

While the former couple’s kids were set to visit Joe in April for Easter, their trip was canceled amid the COVID-19 crisis. He hasn’t seen his daughters since their trip overseas at Christmas.

“I think right now it’s better to be here … My kids would be here, but they can’t come,” Joe told Extra. “That would be great. I just hope they do something with this COVID.”