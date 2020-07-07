Home improvement! Teresa Giudice is making some adjustments to her house following her split from estranged husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa, 48, recruited interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis to help revamp her residence. He brightened up the place with new furniture from his line JAMES by Jimmy DeLaurentis. He also updated the walls and drapes.

“She was like my house needs a lot of work, it’s dark, it’s filled with old Italian stuff, Joe is gone,” DeLaurentis told E! News on Sunday, July 5. “She was just like, I need to feel lighter in this house. It’s a huge house, everything was doom and gloom and dark, and she had memories of a lot of stuff and she just wanted to brighten it up.”

In addition to Teresa, DeLaurentis counts fellow Bravo stars Lisa Vanderpump, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin as some of his clients.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that Teresa and Joe, 48, ended their marriage after 20 years together. The split came after Joe was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody and left for his native Italy last October amid his deportation battle.

The estranged pair share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were [visiting him] in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship.”

The insider also revealed that Joe “has been dating in Italy,” while Teresa has been “busy” caring for the former couple’s children. “They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids,” the source added.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, confirmed during an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the exes are in the midst of divorce proceedings. Gorga, 40, revealed that the “paperwork is almost done.”

The New Jersey Housewife is “ready to fully put the past behind her and move forward in every part of her life, that includes allowing Bravo to film her dating,” a source told Us in June. “She wants all this to be past her, focus on her girls, but not feel scared anymore.”

