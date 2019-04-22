Teresa Giudice and her daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, looked picture perfect on Sunday, April 21, as they celebrated Easter days after family patriarch Joe Giudice’s deportation appeal was denied.

“Happy Easter from my family to yours!” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, captioned the picture of the brood sans Joe, also 46. Teresa stunned in a white lace romper and matching shoes for the holiday, while all of her girls were also dressed to the nines in an array of dresses and spring-inspired outfits.

“Everyday is a blessing with my baby bunny,” the Standing Strong author wrote alongside another picture of her with her youngest daughter. Teresa later captured a sweet moment between her brother, Joe Gorga, and Audriana while celebrating the occasion. The uncle warmly embraced his niece while they smiled for the camera.

It was announced on Thursday, April 18, that the Executive Office for Immigration Review had denied Joe’s appeal, meaning he will be deported to his native Italy. “The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed the case on April 11, 2019,” a spokesperson for the EOIR told Us Weekly.

Joe was ordered to return to Italy during a court hearing in October 2018. Last month, the businessman completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud and has remained in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since then.

Teresa — who served an 11-month prison sentence in 2015 for fraud — announced during the RHONJ season 9 reunion taping in January that she and Joe would “go our separate ways” if he is forced to move to Italy.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she said at the time of her husband of nearly 20 years. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

