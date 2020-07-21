Gia Giudice Gets Amazing Procedure on Her Underarms After Nose Job Reveal

If she wants it, she’s got it. Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice gave a glimpse of the underarm treatment she received following her rhinoplasty procedure.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, July 20, to share a photo of herself in the midst of the operation. Gia had her right arm lifted as a tool was applied to her armpit. She sported a tank top that read, “Sweat less, live more.”

“Have you ever been annoyed about underarm sweat stains on your brand new blouse? Or white deodorant marks on black outfits? I sure have, but I’m excited to say bye-bye to both,” she wrote alongside the photo. “I just got this amazing treatment called miraDry at @elysiumveincare and I cannot wait to see my results! miraDry is the only FDA-cleared treatment that permanently reduces sweat in as little as one appointment.”

Gia added, “Since the treatment was non-surgical, it was quick and easy, and I was in and out of the doctor’s office in about an hour! Best of all, the results are permanent and immediate and just in time for the summer heat!”

Gia gave a more in-depth look at the process on her Instagram Stories, where she showed each step of the treatment. “[The doctor] just numbed my underarm and he put a temporary tattoo on them to map out the treatment area to get the maximum results,” she said in one video clip, before continuing in another, “Not the doctor is applying thermal energy to my underarms using the miraDry handpiece. This destroys my sweat and odor glands and I don’t feel a thing.”

After the procedure wrapped up, Gia confirmed in a final video that she felt “great” and that she would give an update in “a couple weeks.”

The eldest daughter of Teresa, 48, and Joe Giudice revealed her armpit procedure days after announcing her nose job. At the time, Gia explained how satisfied she was with the results.

“Yes I got a nose job. Yes I’m swollen,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 17. “Thank you so much @drtobiasnyc. I’m absolutely in love with it 😍 . I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

Gia’s mother is no stranger to cosmetic procedures herself. Most recently, Teresa got a nonsurgical face and neck lift treatment in February. The month before, she got her second breast augmentation.

Last November, Teresa affirmed that she didn’t want her four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — to get plastic surgery until they were at least 21. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also said that she wouldn’t allow Gia — who was 18 at the time — to seek such solutions “for a while.”

“I mean I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown,” Teresa previously told reporters. “Or I know like young girls get their noses done and I think, you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it. Why not?”