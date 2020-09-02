Cleaning house! Teresa Giudice is moving on her with life and saying goodbye to the family home she shared with her estranged husband Joe Giudice following their split.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, is putting the former couple’s New Jersey home on the market as of Thursday, September 3, Us Weekly confirms.

The six-bedroom, five and half bath mansion located in Montville, New Jersey, spans 10,000 square feet and is where the exes raised their four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. The estate, listed by the No. 1 Luxury Real Estate Broker in New Jersey, Michelle Pais, features a formal living room and dining room, wine cellar and grand entryway.

Teresa’s decision to list the property came a little over a month after she recruited interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis to revamp the space in the wake of her December breakup.

The Bravo star spruced up her house in July with new furniture, different wall colors and fresh drapes.

“She was like my house needs a lot of work, it’s dark, it’s filled with old Italian stuff, Joe is gone,” DeLaurentis told E! News in July. “She was just, like, I need to feel lighter in this house. It’s a huge house, everything was doom and gloom and dark, and she had memories of a lot of stuff and she just wanted to brighten it up.”

Teresa’s housing shakeup is the most recent way that she is moving away from her life with Joe, also 48, and into the next phase of her life.

Earlier in the summer, a source told Us Weekly that the Standing Strong author won’t be holding back when cameras start rolling again on RHONJ. In fact, Teresa plans to show her dating life and new normal outside of her marriage.

“Teresa is ready to fully put the past behind her and move forward in every part of her life, that includes allowing Bravo to film her dating,” the source told Us in June. “She wants all this to be past her, focus on her girls, but not feel scared anymore. She’s ready to get back to a more normal life with her family and her dating life.”

Us confirmed Teresa and Joe’s split in December 2019, after 20 years of marriage. The divorce decision came in the wake of Joe moving to his native Italy following his release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in October 2019 amid his deportation battle.

