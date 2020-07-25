Bravo sisters! Luann de Lesseps calls New York her stomping ground, but the reality star doesn’t mind mingling with a Real Housewife from New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, broke down the stories behind her Instagram feed during a recent game of Us Weekly‘s “I Can Explain” while promoting her partnership with Sonage skincare.

De Lesseps recalled hosting a party with Teresa Giudice earlier this year and revealed that she and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, still keep in touch.

“I love Teresa. That was at Slate. We were hosting a party together,” the Connecticut native told Us. “So, yeah, Teresa is cool. I like her. She’s a strong woman. She actually called me, I don’t know, like a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘I might be coming to the Hamptons, so I’d love to see you.'”

Both Housewives have endured their fair share of challenges on their shows. Us confirmed in December 2019 that Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, called it quits on their 20-year marriage.

Their split came in the wake of Joe, 48, being released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in October 2019 and leaving for his native Italy amid his deportation battle. The former couple share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Teresa, who also served prison time for fraud, reached out to de Lesseps in 2018 for advice on navigating a high-profile divorce. The Class With the Countess author publicly split from her husband, Tom D’Agostino Jr., in September 2017 — less than a year after tying the knot.

“Was it difficult going through a divorce on TV?” Teresa asked de Lesseps in video footage obtained by the Daily Mail. “I just knew it was time to go. I was very solid in my decision, and I think that made it easier. When I’m done, I’m done.”

De Lesseps, for her part, has documented her struggles with sobriety on The Real Housewives of New York City.

She checked into rehab after she was arrested and charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in December 2017. She entered a treatment facility for the second time in July 2018. One month later, she accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to one-year probation with a requirement of 50 hours of community service.

The Countess and Friends star violated her probation in April 2019 when she relapsed again and accepted a second plea deal, including probation, which ended in August 2019.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in January that the Bravo personality was drinking again after her probation-mandated sobriety period ended.

However, de Lesseps told Us earlier this month that she decided to become sober again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so glad during quarantine to not have to deal with drinking,” she explained. “I feel like if I was drinking during quarantine, I’d be drinking a lot.”

For more on what de Lesseps had to say about her Instagram posts, check out Us Weekly’s video above!