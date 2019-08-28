



Back on her terms. Luann de Lesseps confirmed that she finished her probation following her December 2017 arrest and subsequent relapse.

“I’m happy to say after a long difficult year ….. I’ve made it through!” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, wrote in a handwritten letter shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 28. “I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life.”

She added: “Wish me luck! Thank you for your undying support over the years! Love always, Luann.”

The New York City Department of Probation confirmed the news to Radar Online. “The maximum expiration date of Luann de Lesseps’ probation period expires today, August 28, 2019,” the statement said. “The New York City Department of Probation will inform Florida as legally required.”

De Lesseps was charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication following her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida. She accepted a plea deal in August 2018, which stipulated that she avoid using alcohol or drugs, submit to random testing, complete 50 hours of community service, go to two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week and attend a victim impact class with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The reality star was ordered back to jail in May after she violated her probation, failing an alcohol test the month prior. She agreed to a stricter plea deal before being released. De Lesseps had to participate in “weekly telephone counseling sessions” and “monthly in-person sessions” with a psychiatrist as well as maintain a “breathalyzer monitoring device” and take an alcoholism medication called Antabuse.

“These reports are false. I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation.”

Weeks before her relapse, de Lesseps, who entered treatment twice following her arrest, opened up to Us about her sobriety journey. “I take it day by day. Every day is a struggle and I’m no different than anyone else,” she admitted. “I do the best that I can do. I get on the stage and that keeps me busy and it keeps me focused on my cabaret, and I get to put my creative energy into that and it keeps me out of trouble. I’m just doing yoga and taking care of myself and hanging out with less people that are prone to partying.”

