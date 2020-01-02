Luann de Lesseps is drinking again following one year of probation, which mandated that she remain sober, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, was arrested in December 2017 and charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. She took a plea deal in August 2018 but admitted in court documents obtained by Us in May 2019 that she relapsed the month before.

De Lesseps was ordered to jail at the time for violating her probation. She was released after accepting a new plea deal that included “weekly telephone counseling sessions,” “monthly in-person sessions” with a psychiatrist, a “breathalyzer monitoring device” and Antabuse, an alcoholism medicine.

The reality star sought treatment for substance abuse in January 2018 and July 2018 following a previous relapse.

De Lesseps completed probation in August 2019. “I’m happy to say after a long difficult year ….. I’ve made it through!” a handwritten note shared on her Instagram account read. “I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life. Wish me luck! Thank you for your undying support over the years! Love always, Luann.”

The TV personality got real about maintaining her sobriety in March 2019. “I take it day by day. Every day is a struggle and I’m no different than anyone else,” she admitted exclusively to Us. “I do the best that I can do. I get on the stage and that keeps me busy and it keeps me focused on my cabaret, and I get to put my creative energy into that and it keeps me out of trouble. I’m just doing yoga and taking care of myself and hanging out with less people that are prone to partying.”

De Lesseps noted that she did not “go out as much” after finishing a stint in rehab. “It’s not that I can’t be around people that party. Not at all. I mean, I’m around the cabaret industry,” she explained. “I filmed an entire season without drinking. If you can get through Housewives without drinking, you can get through anything.”