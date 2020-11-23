Why Teresa Giudice Is ‘Taking Things Slow’ With BF Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

One step at time. Teresa Giudice spoke publicly about her new man, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, for the first time on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, November 22.

“It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there,” the 48-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Andy Cohen about the 46-year-old businessman.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Teresa is dating Ruleas following her split from Joe Giudice. A source told Us on November 10 that the Bravo star is “happy” with her new beau, a father of two sons who also lives in the Garden State.

Teresa and Joe, 48, filed for divorce in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The twosome share four daughters: daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.

While reports surfaced in September that the pair finalized their divorce, Teresa told Cohen that she is still “waiting for the date from the court.”

The Standing Strong author clarified, “All the paperwork is all done. We’re just waiting for a court date … because of COVID, it’s taking forever.”

Joe, for his part, moved to Italy in October 2019 after a judge ruled that he be deported to his native country following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. After nearly a year without seeing their dad amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gia and Milania traveled to Italy to see Joe earlier this month.

“Miss tthem [sic] so much already,” Joe captioned a photo with his daughters on Friday, November 20, via Instagram.

Teresa replied with two red-heart emojis.

The reality TV personality isn’t the only one moving on. Joe dished dating updates to Wendy Williams last month.

“I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he said. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of, like, hanging out a lot.”