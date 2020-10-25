Joe Giudice Says New Italian Flame Is a ‘Fan’ of His Ex-Wife Teresa

Joe Giudice marked his one-year anniversary of moving back to his homeland of Italy this month, admitting that the time has gone by “so damn quick” as he adjusts to his new life far away from his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and their four daughters.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, was deported to Italy after serving a 41-month prison term for fraud, and despite losing his appeal against his deportation, told E! News in an interview posted on Saturday, October 24, that he hasn’t given up on being able to return stateside.

“I want to eventually be able to come back to the U.S. and visit my family whenever I want, you know?” the former reality TV star told the outlet.

As reported earlier this month, Joe has moved on after finalizing his divorce from his wife of 20 years in September. The businessman told Wendy Williams on October 9 that he’s been seeing a lawyer. “We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean?” he said. “I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of like hanging out a lot.”

In his interview with E! on Saturday, Joe admitted that his new galpal is actually “a fan” of his Teresa.

As the former couple coparent their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 — while he’s almost 4.500 miles away, Joe revealed that he and Teresa, 48, “talk every day,” but despite that close connection, “we kind of moved on already.”

“What are you going to do? It’s been a while,” he said. “If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I’m not. I’m over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women.”

Teresa was linked to a much-younger man, Blake Schreck, while Joe was in prison, and later sparked speculation that she was seeing former boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo after announcing her split from Joe in December 2019.

“What’s she going to do, stay alone forever? That’s not fair, as well,” Joe said of seeing his ex-wife dating. “Look, if I would have got out [of prison] and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”

For now, Joe is focused on seeing his daughters, who haven’t visited him since Christmastime last year.

“Two of my daughters will be coming November 4, Milania and Gia. So I’m excited,” he told E! “It would be nice if all four came but the little one’s got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn’t like to miss anything, which is understandable. I FaceTime with them all the time. I talk to Teresa all the time, too. You know, we’re OK. It is what it is. … We wanna set something up for Christmas, we’re talking maybe meeting at an island. Hopefully everything opens up.”