The real deal! Teresa Guidice gushed over boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas as she made their budding romance Instagram official.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020 ❣️,” the 48-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned a sweet social media upload on Tuesday, December 22. In the pic, Giudice cozied up to the 46-year-old entrepreneur, who wrapped his arm lovingly around the reality TV personality’s waist.

Famous friends were quick to congratulate Giudice on her new relationship. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Mary M. Cosby raved over the “beautiful” couple, while Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick commented, “@teresagiudice glad to see u happy 😍😍😍 you’re glowing.”

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski wrote, “Yaaaaaaassssss werk Teresa! ❤️👏🏼.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Teresa had moved on with Ruelas nearly one year after calling it quits with now-ex-husband Joe Giudice. A source revealed at the time that the romance was “very new, but they are happy.” Weeks later, the Bravo star opened up about her new beau for the first time and admitted that she didn’t want to rush things.

“It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there,” she said during a November interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

News of the Standing Strong author’s relationship came two months after she and Joe, 48, finalized their divorce. The duo, who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, announced their split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage.

“They are supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness,” a source told Us of the former couple in September. “Joe is in Italy for now, and Teresa is in New Jersey. Their primary focus is and will remain their four beautiful daughters.”

Joe moved to Italy in October 2019 after a judge ordered him to be deported to his native country following his 41-month prison sentence. Both the former construction business owner and Teresa served time after pleading guilty to multiple federal fraud charges in March 2014.

After nearly a year apart from their father, the pair’s daughters visited Rome in November. “Miss tthem [sic] so much already,” Joe captioned a photo of his kids later that month as they returned to New Jersey to spend Thanksgiving with their mom. Teresa showed her ex some love at the time, replying with two red heart emojis.

One month earlier, Joe revealed that he’s been getting back into the dating scene. “I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he told Wendy Williams in October. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of, like, hanging out a lot.”