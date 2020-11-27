Mother-daughter time! Teresa Giudice celebrated Thanksgiving with her four children following her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, posted an Instagram photo of herself and daughters Gabriella, 16, Gia, 19, Audriana, 11, and Milania, 14, posing together on Thursday, November 26. “Thankful for my daughters [sic] strength to stand tall in this world,” she wrote. “#legacy #standingstrong #lovelovelove #happythanksgivng.”

In the comments section, Gia wrote, “Love you so much.” Joe, 48, also commented, “Miss you girls,” adding three heart emojis and a rose emoji.

Teresa and Joe wed in October 1999. They announced their split in December 2019 after he moved to Italy following a judge’s order that he be deported. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now,” a source told Us Weekly amid the separation. “They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

The exes finalized their divorce in September. “They are supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness,” an insider revealed at the time, noting that their “primary focus is and will remain their four beautiful daughters.”

Gia and Milania visited Joe in Italy earlier this month. Teresa showed love to the businessman by leaving heart emojis in the comments of his Instagram posts with their daughters.

While the pair remain friendly, both have moved on in their love lives. Us confirmed earlier this month that Teresa is dating Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The relationship is “very new, but they are happy,” according to a source.

The reality star opened up about her new beau for the first time on Sunday, November 22. “It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Joe revealed in October that he is dating someone too. “I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he told Wendy Williams. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of like hanging out a lot.”