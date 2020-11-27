Feeling grateful! Thanksgiving celebrations may have looked a little different than usual in 2020, but despite the coronavirus pandemic, stars were still able to make the most of the special holiday.

Many famous families observed the recommended health and safety protocol by paring down their guest lists for their Thanksgiving dinners. Reese Witherspoon celebrated small with her husband, Jim Toth, posing happily around their dinner table. The pair’s 8-year-old son, Tennessee, stood alongside 21-year-old Ava Phillippe and 17-year-old Deacon Phillippe, who the 44-year-old Legally Blonde actress shares with ex Ryan Phillippe.

“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours,” Witherspoon captioned the sweet Instagram photo on Thursday, November 26. “Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today. And I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE. 🥰🦃🍁🥧❤️.”

In a year filled with uncertainty, stars cherished the moments they could spend with their loved ones. Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to her late father, Bruce Paltrow, who died in October 2002.

“On this November 26th, I was able to visit my father’s resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life,” the Goop founder, 48, wrote via Instagram as she posed with daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14. Gwyneth shares the teens with ex-husband Chris Martin, from whom she split in March 2014. “Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art. 💖,” she added.

Despite the big changes brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of stars still kept busy in the kitchen and cooked up a storm for their holiday get-togethers. Chrissy Teigen uploaded a handful of videos to her Instagram Story on Thursday, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she was preparing a prime rib roast for husband John Legend and their quarantine pod.

Following their family dinner, Legend, 41, took to Instagram to note that he was “so so grateful” to have spent the holiday with his wife, 34, after a tough year. The Voice coach posted a sweet snapshot of the Cravings cookbook author sitting with 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. Nearly two months earlier, Teigen suffered a devastating pregnancy loss and the duo have been open about grieving their third baby, son Jack.

Scroll down to see how more stars — including Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Fallon — celebrated Thanksgiving!