Reese Witherspoon became a mom at age 23 and has been making candid motherhood confessions ever since.

The actress welcomed daughter Ava with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, in 1999, and the little one became a big sister four years later when son Deacon arrived. Following the Cruel Intentions costars’ 2006 split, Witherspoon wed Jim Toth in 2011 and gave birth to son Tennessee in 2012.

“[She and Ava] are best friends,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the Oscar winner’s relationship with her eldest in June 2018. “They just love being together. Reese and Ava talk several times a day and they go to each other for everything. [Ava] has learned so much by being with her mom and traveling the world with her.”

The insider went on to say that the Morning Show star is “a good mother” and is always “honest with her kids,” adding, “They feel comfortable talking to her about anything. She’s equally involved in all of their lives.”

In July 2019, her daughter honored her with a sweet Instagram tribute. “This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” Ava captioned a photo of the Louisiana native. “She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all.”

The Whiskey in a Teacup author commented, “How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?”

Witherspoon also uses social media to gush about her brood. She posted a photo with Deacon in October 2019, writing, “Happy 16th Birthday to this guy whose bright smile makes every day better! Kind, compassionate, hysterical, friendly, and talented …I’m so lucky to have a son like you!”

This mother-son upload came one month after the Big Little Lies alum enlisted Deacon’s help in making her first Tik Tok video. “I think I nailed it,” she captioned the silly footage.

