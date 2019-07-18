



Spreading the love! Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, gushed about her mom in a sweet Instagram tribute.

“This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” the model, 19, captioned a Wednesday, July 17, pic of the actress, 43, putting on a pair of earrings. “She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all.”

The Big Little Lies star, who wore a striped blue dress in the photo, commented, “How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you ?”

In June 2018, a source told Us Weekly exclusively about the special bond that the mother-daughter duo share.

“They’re best friends,” the insider told Us at the time. “They just love being together. Reese and Ava talk several times a day and they go to each other for everything. [Ava] has learned so much by being with her mom and traveling the world with her.”

The Legally Blonde star is also close with her sons Deacon, 15, whom she also shares her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, 6, whom she welcomed with Jim Toth in 2011.

“She is a really good mother,” the source told Us about the Emmy winner. “Reese is honest with her kids and they feel comfortable talking to her about anything. She’s equally involved in all of their lives.”

So when her eldest left for University of California Berkeley in 2018, the Whiskey in a Teacup author admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she struggled. “It’s hard,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in May. “I never imagined how it felt for my mom. I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college.”

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!