Beach day! Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, was spotted packing on the PDA with a mystery man.

The Rodarte model, 19, cuddled with her new man at the beach on Monday, June 3. In addition to embracing for a kiss, the duo enjoyed a snack on a blanket on the beach.

Days before her steamy beach date, Ava, whose father is Ryan Phillippe, joined Witherspoon, 43, for the season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies. The mother-daughter looked like twins on the red carpet in New York City. While the Legally Blonde actress rocked a strapless silk gown, the college student opted for a little black dress.

Witherspoon and Phillippe, 44, welcomed Ava in 1999. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2007 after 8 years of marriage, are also parents of 15-year-old son Deacon.

An insider told Us Weekly in June 2018 that Witherspoon and her daughter are “best friends.”

“They just love being together,” the source said, noting that they talk “several times a day and they go to each other for everything.”

Last month, Witherspoon admitted that she struggled when Ava left home for college.

“It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard,” the Oscar winner said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 20. “I never imagined how it felt for my mom. I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college.”

She added: “It’s OK, she’s coming back. I thought she would be gone.”

