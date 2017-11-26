Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, absolutely dazzled at the 25th annual Bal des Debutantes in Paris on Saturday, November 25.

The 18-year-old wore a gold ballgown designed by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the event at The Peninsula Paris hotel. She was escorted by Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, a prominent member of Indian royalty and a polo player pal of Prince William’s.

Le Bal first waltz with @avaphillippe #thepeninsulaparis A post shared by The Peninsula Paris – Official (@thepeninsulaparis) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

In a video posted by Bruno Astuto, a writer for Vogue Brasil, Phillippe looks calm and poised as she elegantly bows to Singh before they began a waltz. The pair dance to a song from the hit film La La Land in front of 19 fellow debutantes, including Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey, and other guests.

Tonight… Le Bal!#thepeninsulaparis #behindthescenes A post shared by The Peninsula Paris – Official (@thepeninsulaparis) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

The blonde beauty posed for photos alongside her mom, with Witherspoon gazing at her daughter in adoration. The Oscar winner, 41, was also seen sitting next to her husband Jim Toth and taking pictures of her daughter on her phone. Phillippe, who boasts nearly 500,000 Instagram followers, is often mistaken for her look-alike parent.

The Bal des Debutantes originated in 1992 as a way of highlighting daughters from notable families and featuring them in lavish couture gowns. Phillippe is not the only celebrity child to be featured at the debutante ball. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis, Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sophia Rose Stallone and Larry David’s daughter Romy David have also been invited to the fete. Lily Collins was also a past debutante.

