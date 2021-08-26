Getting her groove on! Reese Witherspoon hilariously danced in her kitchen on Wednesday, August 25, after sending her kids to school.

“When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself,” the Big Little Lies alum, 45, captioned the funny footage of herself pouring coffee with a smile and casually stuffing cake into her mouth while wearing a yellow sweatsuit.

The actress posted the same video on her Instagram Story along with a cartwheel emoji, writing, “That back to school empty house feeling.”

Kerry Washington wrote that she was “dying” over the social media upload, while Diane Keaton commented with laughing-crying emojis. Chelsea Handler added, “This reminds me of your dance scene in This Means War. But, without trying to have sex.”

The Morning Show star is the mother of daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 8, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth.

While quarantining at home with her kids last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscar winner joked that homeschooling was going “great.” She posted silly shots of her youngest son hanging upside-down throughout the house in August 2020, from the kitchen counter to the table.

Witherspoon went on to call the little one a “joy” to hang out with the following month. “Tenn, you are the brightest spirit, the most inquisitive soul and the funniest little guy I know,” the Louisiana native gushed via Instagram on his birthday in September 2020.

That same month, the Whiskey in a Teacup author celebrated her “incredible” daughter Ava’s birthday, followed by Deacon’s in October 2020.

The Golden Globe winner’s relationship with her eldest two children has been evolving as they reach adulthood, Witherspoon told Interview magazine in June.

“That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children,” the Emmy winner explained at the time. “I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now. So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now. It’s crazy.”