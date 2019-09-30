



SOS! Reese Witherspoon asked her 15-year-old son, Deacon, for help making a TikTok video.

When the actress, 43, asked the teenager to explain what TikTok is in a Sunday, September 29, Instagram upload, he said, “Oh, God. Basically, it’s, like, a short-form video platform for kids. It’s social media.”

After he said the Oscar winner “should” be on TikTok, he critiqued some of her dances from the Milly Rock to her “rolly, rolly, rolly” move. “You look pretty cool,” he said with a laugh, before swiping a hand across his neck and telling the Big Little Lies alum she’s “so embarrassing.”

Jenna Bush Hager commented on the social media upload, telling Witherspoon, “This is so good. Please teach me how to raise such well behaved kids.”

The Whiskey in a Teacup author welcomed Deacon in 2003 with her then-husband, Ryan Phillippe. The former couple, who split in 2006, also share daughter Ava, 20. The New Orleans native went on to welcome her son Tennessee, now 7, in 2012 with her husband, Jim Toth.

She celebrated her youngest son’s birthday on Thursday, September 26, writing on Instagram: “Boy, this kid makes me laugh! Happy 7th birthday to my sweet boy Tennessee. Here’s to a day filled with chocolate cake, Beyblades and dog cuddles! #thisis7.”

That same day, Witherspoon opened up to her YouTube followers about how “scared” she was to become a mom at 23. “I didn’t know what it was going to do to my job or my career,” she explained. “Your entire life will change — everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have. You can’t go out without thinking of another person.”

That being said, the Emmy winner couldn’t be happier with her decision, closing the video with: “Being a mom is really great. It’s a big part of my life. I would say it’s the biggest part of my life being a mom to my three kids. … I love my kids.”

