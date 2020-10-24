Family reunion! Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, reunited to celebrate their son Deacon‘s 17th birthday with an intimate family party.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 46, shared a video of the bash via his Instagram Story on Friday, October 23. In the clip, Witherspoon, 44, brings out a cake to Deacon in the backyard while the group sings “Happy Birthday.” Phillippe isn’t seen in the video but appears to be filming the scene.

Earlier that day, the Legally Blonde star paid a sweet tribute to her son via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe! ” Witherspoon captioned a photo of Deacon. “💫 My bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son, who always finds the good in everyone and everything. What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative. Can’t wait to celebrate! I love you so much 🥰🎈#17 .”

Phillippe also honored Deacon by posting multiple photos of his son via his Instagram Story. “Happy birthday to my extraordinary [sun emoji],” the 54 star wrote.

The actor met Witherspoon in 1997 and they became engaged one year later. The Cruel Intentions costars tied the knot in Charlestown, South Carolina, in 1999. The Sweet Home Alabama star filed for divorce from Phillippe in 2006. They are also the parents of daughter, Ava, 21.

Witherspoon told ITV’s Lorraine show in 2017 that she “would never change anything” about her life but noted getting married and having kids young was difficult.

“I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27,” the Oscar winner said at the time. “I don’t know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself [first].”

Although their romantic relationship ended, the duo have worked together to amicably raise their kids. Phillippe told HuffPost Live in 2014 that he was“proud” of his coparenting relationship with Witherspoon.

“It’s a feeling out process,” he said at the time. “I think we’ve gotten to a really great place. It’s going well, and she’s happy and remarried, and our kids are incredible. I’m proud of the way we’ve handled it and who our little people are.”

Witherspoon married Jim Toth in 2011 and gave birth to their son, Tennessee, one year later. Phillippe, for his part, dated actress Abbie Cornish from 2007 to 2010. Later that year, he dated actress Alexis Knapp, but the pair split after a few months. Phillippe and Knapp, 31, share 9-year-old daughter Kai.